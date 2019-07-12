The HOPE Center receives grant from OJP

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The HOPE Center, a community staple since 1995, received a grant to enhance the building’s interior.
Inside the HOPE Center is a team of board members, advocates, and volunteers who confront the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault in Rice County.
And just steps away is a display of colorful flowers.
The flowers are as volunteer, Joan Miller puts it...
“...a very tranquil place. And it’s sort of the opposite of what goes on in the building. What goes on in this building is not tranquil,” Miller said.
The garden came to life when Executive Director, Erica Staab–Absher, was inspired to honor the death of a friend who was a victim of domestic violence.
“Her name was Julie and she loved flowers so actually that’s part of the reason we wanted to make sure we had this garden, because we know that healing is a huge part of what we do and so we wanted to do that and so a lot of this is in honor and memory of her,” Staab-Absher said.
And now, courtesy of a maintenance grant from the Office of Justice Program, the inside will see a similar beauty.
Most importantly, the building’s face-lift will make clients feel comfortable during a troubling time in their lives.
“We all know that beauty lifts our spirits, that it changes things – and so for our clients to be invited into a welcoming environment that feels a little more like home and feels like a safe place – and to be able to provide that for people is really exciting,” Staab-Absher said.
Staab–Absher says the scene is projected to be complete in two months.
Visit: http://hopecentermn.org/ to learn more.
