KEYC News 12 Weather Forecast

Tonight a stationary front will linger across parts of southwestern MN. Showers and thunderstorms could redevelop along and south of this front this evening. Lows will fall into the upper 60′s low 70′s. Sunday, the question remains on how warm we will get as a warm front begins to nudge into MN this evening. This warm front looks to stall out just over Mankato allowing for temps to climb into the upper 80′s. However, if the front stalls out further to the west and south, highs will only reach the mid 80′s northeast of this front and upper 80′s low 90′s to the south and southwest. There is a chance for thunderstorms Sunday evening with a better chance for stronger thunderstorms in central MN. Monday another warm and muggy day, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80′s with a chance for thunderstorms in the evening hours.