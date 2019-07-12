First meeting for Leadership in Ethically Diverse Communities program

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Leadership in Ethically Diverse Communities program and the Blandin Foundation held its first informational meeting in Saint Peter.
One community in rural Minnesota is chosen by the LEDC each year to execute a mission of developing and sustaining a healthy and inclusive community.
The program has begun its recruiting efforts to select 34 individuals in Saint Peter to best represent the community and its: genders, ethnicities, and sectors.
Beginning in September until May, the selected leaders will brainstorm plans with the Blandin Foundation there to provide tools and resources to help execute the vision.
"From the program support is we go through the participants and getting individuals ready making sure facilities are ready and all of the logistical pieces, the foundation takes care of that as well," Becky Adams.
Adams said the program has doubled from its previous four sessions to ensure the represented leaders can evoke change.
In past sessions leaders have taken on projects with affordable housing and hosting events to familiarize communities.
