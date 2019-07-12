New restaurant, Nupá, serving Mediterranean cuisine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Mediterranean cuisine restaurant in Mankato opened their doors July 12 and is now open with a full menu of Mediterranean tastes and smells.
Nupá has two locations in Rochester in addition to the new Mankato location with everything from pitas, gyros to tiramisu.
Nupá is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday at their location on Blazing Star Drive off Highway 22 and are hoping to brand themselves on providing a fast, fresh and healthy meal.
“We do a lot of our food really fast. We can get a gyro with fries out in a couple minutes. The thing that sets us apart is that we do take out, a lot of places do not do take out and dine-in versus the type of food that we do have and we’re really fast, I’d say that’s our main thing is that we’re really fast and a lot of people do know that about Nupá,” said the manager of one of their Rochester locations, Brandon Janvrin.
