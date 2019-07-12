Pile It On is back to collect food donations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pile it On is back at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade, ready to make a difference.
Pile it On collects non–perishable food items as well as money to go toward the ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato.
More than 30 volunteers will walk in the parade, using Target shopping carts, boxes and buckets to collect donations from kind onlookers.
“Every little bit helps. It doesn’t matter what it is," explained Jeff Lang from Radio Mankato. "Honestly, one of the funnest parts to seeing those events, is seeing the kids walk out to the people to give them a bag of coins or hand them a dollar bill or even food. Either way, it’s always so fun to see them give back and get the kids involved.”
Since its inception in 1993, Pile It On has collected over 78,000 pounds of food items and over $50,000 in cash donations.
