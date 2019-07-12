Public art opportunity available in North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Twin Rivers Council for the Arts is calling all artists for a public art opportunity.
The City of North Mankato has been working with stakeholders and the general public to find common ground on a shared vision for the future of Commerce Drive.
Opportunities for public art are located within four pedestrian gathering locations complete with benches, pedestrian level lights, plantings, drinking fountains, waste receptacles, and way-finding signage. Generally, the artwork(s) should be visually engaging and compliment the aesthetic of the new streetscaping, while being sensitive to the nature of activities that occur within the immediate area, such as vehicle traffic, walking, biking and shopping
The deadline to apply is July 31.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.