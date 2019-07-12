MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 'Rockin’ on the Hill’ returns on top of Good Counsel Drive on July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
The bring your own lawn chair event kicks off with Time Machine, performing a set of current and classic country and a classic rock set.
The evening even includes a specialty brew of a lemonade, rhubarb beer from the Mankato Brewery, only available that night.
Later that evening the second band, known as Pop ROCKS, will perform.
“If you haven’t seen Pop ROCKS, you need to get up here because Pop ROCKS is a full-on costume change for every artist that they’re performing, so they’ve got Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, I mean, you name it, they got it, and it is the absolute ‘funnest’ show that you’re going to find anywhere in town,” said event coordinator, Ginger Leiferman.
Pull tabs and various food trucks will also be at the event.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, at the gate, or online via the direct link attached here: http://www.rockinonthehill.com/
