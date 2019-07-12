Two-story mural adds more than just color to Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The paint bucket is being thrown on Old Town with a two-story mural in the works outside of Wooden Spoon on Frost Plaza.
“This is a dream of mine to have this canvas, this huge, enormous space, to express myself, to leave my mark, to give back to the community,” said artist, Kelly Murphy.
The two-story mural is a collaborative effort with Wooden Spoon’s owner and an artist who grew up in the area.
“So, Kelly and I went to high school together at Mankato West. We reconnected recently over Facebook over a shared experience and from that hatched a plan to create additional art for Old Town,” said owner of Wooden Spoon, Natasha Frost.
The mural is much more than a colorful addition to Old Town.
“People should use their privilege and power positions to actually transcend trauma and share their experiences through things like art or story telling, any platform that they can because honestly, people when they come together, there’s healing that happens and real growth that happens,” said Frost.
The end result is being kept quiet for now.
“It’s going to be a surprise, but what we can tell you, is it’s called ‘Rising into Yourself’ and it’s an exploration into Kelly’s inspirational eyes about how healing can happen after trauma through shared experience and fellowship,” said Frost.
Even the artist is waiting for the final strokes of her brush to find out what the end result will be.
“It’s going to evolve and unfold and it’s kind of a mystery right now and I’m more of an intuitive painter, just kind of go for it and just feel out what’s going to happen, I don’t do a lot of pre-planning,” said Murphy.
Frost said this project, intended to be completed on Sunday, July 14, is part of a larger vision with other businesses in Old Town also interested in the art initiative.
