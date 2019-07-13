Hundreds of people attend North Mankato Fun Days parade

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of people packed the streets Saturday for the North Mankato Fun Days parade.
Members of the ECHO Food Shelf board were there along with Target, Radio Mankato, Snell Motors and staff from KEYC News 12 collecting donations for Pile it On.
This year, those donations totaled out to $2,023 in cash.
More than 2,000 pounds of non-perishable items were also donated for the ECHO Food Shelf.
Thank you to everyone who contributed.
