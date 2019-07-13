It’s a 70 year celebration for the Comfrey Flower Show

COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Floratennial Garden Club held its annual Flower Show today as a part of the Comfrey Community Days.
And this year the club celebrated its 70th anniversary – by going back in time.
Club members and the community were invited to showcase their own floral arrangements.
Each table featured themes inspired by the past seven decades.
Some included black and white television, Watergate and the millennial generation.
It was up to gardeners and their flowers to match the time periods.
“It’s just amazing to see all of the different flowers that the individuals in our community have. You never know what’s going to be coming in for an arrangement and it’s wonderful to look at their ideas,” Floratennial Garden Club member Mariann Schotzko said.
Schotzko is one of 10 members in the garden club whose mission is to enhance the beautification of the community as gardeners.
Comfrey Community Days wraps up tomorrow.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.