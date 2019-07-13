Kids take flight through summer reading program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At hundreds of feet in the air, Mankato's landscape looks like a painting.
Saturday, kids got to experience the city from a small plane.
Nine year-old Lucy Heins and her older sister, Tilly were at the event for their second time through Blue Earth County’s free summer reading program.
“Many lakes, very green and very small," Heins said, describing the view.
Mankato's Experimental Aircraft Association offered 150 free airplane rides to summer reading participants.
The program aims to prevent a gap in reading.
“So that’s the purpose of our program. Keep kids reading all summer, prevent the summer slide and then this is just more incentive to sign up for the program, because again they have to be summer participants to participate today," said children’s library specialist, Jennifer Cassman.
Kids can sign up for the program until July 31st.
While today’s event happens once a year, those who sign up for the program can look forward to activities such as a chance to interact with reptiles and amphibians.
Heins said others should try out flying next year if they can.
“So they can see how beautiful the world is from a different angle," she said.
You can sign up for the program either on the library’s website or by visiting the library in person.
