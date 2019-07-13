A ‘Little House on the Prairie’ cast reunion brings fans to Walnut Grove

WALNUT GROVE, Minn. (KEYC) -
45 years have passed since the premiere of Little House on the Prairie and fans from all over came to Walnut Grove for the weekend festivities.
“Obsession is probably not too strong of a word,” fan Elizabeth Tyre said.
Elizabeth Tyre and Jennifer Dohlman are a great example of the impact the television series had.
"I was obsessed enough with it that I became a teacher because Laura had been a teacher," Tyre said.
The sisters traveled to Walnut Grove, a staple location of the show, from Texas and Oklahoma, respectively, to continue their pursuit of visiting all of the sites from the show.
And now, more than 36 years since the show concluded, it continues to attract new fans.
Gweneth Cremers, a California resident, became fascinated with the series when she began reading books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
“It was just cool to see how she lived and how we lived and it was different,” fan Cremers said.
And today Cremers had the opportunity to see the location for herself.
The weekend festivities showcased autograph sessions with some of the stars of the show, access to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, a family festival, Laura/Nellie look–a–like contests, and more.
Tomorrow the festivities will conclude with a pancake breakfast and photo op with some of the cast.
