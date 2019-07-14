Local photography organization encourages residents to pick up a camera

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new photography group in Minnesota is encouraging photographers, especially women, to pick up a camera.
Sunday, Elaine Goepfert participated with Inspire Photo Tours on an excursion to photograph Minneopa Falls and bison.
This is only Inspire Photo Tour’s second excursion.
“Not only do you get to, like, feed your creative soul, but you get to get a lot of education from other photographers," Goepfert said.
The organization began about a year ago.
Co-owner Kristy Johnson said the group focuses on encouraging women to pick up a camera and experience nature.
“A lot of times, you know, when you see, like, wildlife photographers and teachers of wildlife photography, a lot of it’s men, and while men bring a lot of important information to the table, you know, it’s important for women to get out there and sometimes they’re more timid to go out by themselves," she said.
The organization is also passionate about bringing their love of photography to others.
On September Fourth, the organization will be heading to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
This trip is limited to ten people.
Costs and other details are available on the organization’s website.
Local excursions are free, and anybody, new or experienced and 18 and up, can join.
Participants will have to bring their own camera.
Goepfert’s advice for new photographers is to just go for it.
“To all those new photographers, come experience it. It’s way worth it," she said.
While an exact date for the group’s next local excursion hasn’t been decided yet, it will be held in mid-August and will focus on macro-photography.
