Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery teaches visitors how to make wreaths

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for things to do this summer, Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery has some upcoming events to check out.
Sunday, visitors got the chance to make wreaths at a Wine and Design grape vine wreath making class.
The wreaths were made from grape vines from the winery.
According to the winery, the first step in creating a wreath is to collect the vines.
“And then once you get the vines you pluck off all of the leaves, but you can leave some of the curly ones on there. Once you do that, you get them all together, pull them in a circle around you, step through and then you start tucking in vines," said marketing manager Courtney Malone.
The winery said they try to do classes like this once a month.
Other upcoming events include a cardio workout and a farm to table wine pairing dinner.
“It’s a really great atmosphere. It’s really fun. The wine is obviously really amazing and it’s just a really good time to have your friends out and do something new," said Malone.
Those interested can sign up for events on the company’s website.
