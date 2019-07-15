Crews at work trying to get Seven Mile Creek Park back to normal

HIGHWAY 169, Minn. (KEYC) - Seven Mile Creek Park is experiencing what one county official says is the 'worst flooding at the park he's seen since he has lived in the area.'
The park was flooded early this spring as the Minnesota River forced Seven Mile Creek back and out of its banks at the park and it hasn't quite recovered since.
Trails and parking lots were damaged and cleanup is currently underway.
County officials are allowed to repair the park how it was before, but if they want to put in flood preventions, they must wait on FEMA.
“There is some of that work that we would like to propose, litigation measures, to hopefully flood proof and protect some of those areas better and you have to go through the FEMA process and get clearance from FEMA before you do any of that work,” explained Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood.
Crews have removed sediment, branches and trees that washed into the park.
