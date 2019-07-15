Duluth pursuing study of toxic chemical after refinery blast

FILE--In this April 26, 2018, aerial file image shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion at the plant in Superior, Wis. Duluth City Council is taking steps to ensure the safety of its residents following the reconstruction of a refinery that exploded in April in neighboring Superior, Wisconsin. Flying shrapnel in the Husky Energy oil refinery explosion just missed a tank of hydrogen fluoride, which can be deadly if inhaled. The Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the council will vote Monday on a resolution asking the Environmental Protection Agency to examine hydrogen fluoride usage at the rebuilt Husky refinery. (AP, File) (Source: AP)