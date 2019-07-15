Gov. Walz and Rep. Hagedorn Meet to Promote Highway 14 Expansion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Minnesota politicians on opposite sides of the isle came together today in support of Highway 14.
First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn visited with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at the State Capitol to discuss their mutual support for the U.S. Highway 14 Four-Lane Expansion Project between New Ulm and Nicollet.
According to a statement from Hagedorn’s office, both Gov. Walz and Rep. Hagedorn agree the 12-mile stretch of highway must be completed to improve safety and create economic opportunity for southern Minnesotans.
“Gov. Walz and I are committed to working in bipartisan fashion to fight for the project funding streams needed to complete the Highway 14 Corridor project and improve the lives of our constituents,” Hagedorn wrote. “I appreciate the Governor’s work, during his tenure as our First District Congressman, to promote Highway 14 projects, and I will do my best to emulate his service.”
Last week, Hagedorn wrote to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and urged her to approve BUILD grant funding of up to $25 million for the Highway 14 Corridor project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation had also recently called for residents and local governments to write urging their support as well.
