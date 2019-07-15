More sexual assaults reported in 2018 on MN college campuses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More sexual assaults are being reported at college campuses across Minnesota.
Data released from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education finds 416 sexual assault incidents were reported at campuses statewide in 2018, an increase of nearly two dozen over the previous year.
Of those, 168 incidents were investigated, with 66 being reported to local law enforcement.
Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter had the fourth most sexual assaults reported on campus with 23, while 18 sexual assault incidents were reported on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Bethany Lutheran College and South Central College had zero reports of sexual assaults during the 2018 school year.
