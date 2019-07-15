Three arrested, one sought in Albert Lea armed robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people are arrested and one is sought by police in an armed robbery in Albert Lea.
Officials responded to the scene at 805 Main Street East at 3 a.m. on Friday.
The victim told police he was walking home from work when a car pulled up next to him. The victim claims three people got out of the vehicle and pointed guns at him. The suspects then allegedly took his backpack and fled in their vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Albert Lea.
Officers arrested 19 year old Rebecca Ortega, 18-year-old Nando Sanchez and a 15-year-old juvenile male, all from Albert Lea. All are charged with first degree aggravated robbery.
Police say a third male is still being sought.
Officials say there is no known danger to the public at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department.
