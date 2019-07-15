Unique summer camp aims to include everybody

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer camp is offered for a wide variety of subjects and hobbies.
You have band camps, football camps and even math camps, but what about children with disabilities who may not be able to attend these camps?
“They might not ever get to go to summer camp like kids without disabilities," explained Camp Director and Minnesota State University, Mankato Professor Sue Tarr. "We hope this provides them an opportunity to have fun, make friends and of course going swimming is typically their favorite but just an opportunity that their families might not ever have.”
This is the 3rd annual Disability and Sport camp where future physical education teachers at Minnesota State University, Mankato and children with disabilities attend for a fun, mutually beneficial camp experience.
“I’ve learned how to adapt activities and modify,” said future physical education teacher and camp leader Jenna Orth.
This week long experience allows these children to be exposed to some fun, inclusive and heart racing activities.
“You know quite often we think about kids with disabilities but often as an afterthought. I’m hoping my teachers will now be thinking about how they can adapt for all kids,” added Tarr.
At the end of the day, the camp is about one main thing.
“I hope that they get a lot of fun," said Orth. "That’s what we are here for! We are here for fun, skill development and learning how to be active inside and outside of school and just teaching lifelong activities.”
If you know somebody who may be interested in next year’s camp, you can contact Sue Tarr from Minnesota State University-Mankato website staff directory to get set up.
