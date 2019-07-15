Young Life hosts wash fundraiser to support 2019 summer camp fees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Young Life of Greater Mankato held a Car Wash fundraiser this afternoon.
The Young Life leaders were raising money for the 2019 summer camp fees.
Customers were asked to make a $20 donation and as a thank you, campers washed their cars in the parking lot of Elevate Church.
Young Life Summer Camp has been around since 2011.
The camp gives kids the opportunity to build relationships, create memories and grow their faith.
“We tell kids Young Life camp will be the best weeks of your life or your money back. And that’s a crazy guarantee but the reality is – Young Life delivers,” area director Travis Bowen.
Fundraising opportunities are available throughout the year to help kids pay their way.
