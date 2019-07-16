Bancroft Police identify bodies found on Friday

BANCROFT, Iowa (KEYC) - Police in Bancroft release the names of three people found dead at a home on Friday.
Authorities say Mason Alrik Cederwall, 22, and Amy Lynn Manna, 30, died of gunshot wounds.
Their deaths have been ruled as homicides.
Manna lived at the home at 524 South Morehouse Street where the deaths occurred.
The third body was identified as 30-year-old Austin James Bernhard.
Authorities say he died of a single gunshot wound in what they determined to be a suicide.
Investigators say Bernard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend and had been arrested back on July 4th for assault and burglary charges in an incident involving the two victims.
A Facebook Fundraiser has been created to help raise funds to to bring Manna’s body home to Minnesota.
