MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share a centennial apron that belonged to Evelyn Belgard from Garden City and Vernon Center Twp. in 1959. The Blue Earth County Fair is now in its 160th year. It’s one of the oldest running fairs in Minnesota and opened for the first time Oct. 7, 1859.