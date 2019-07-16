Congressman Jim Hagedorn puts end to meetings with Indivisible Group members at district office

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Jim Hagedorn says he and his staff will no longer meet with members of the Indivisible Group of St. Peter and Greater Mankato .
In a letter to the Indivisible group, Hagedorn says after 20 in-person meetings, one of the group’s leaders admitted to using the visits to keep staff from their work.
Hagedorn says that represents a disservice to taxpayers and every resident of Minnesota's First District.
He ended his letter by saying, “Like the thousands of other constituents who also have opinions on federal legislation we invite you to write us to share your thoughts.”
Hagedorn says members of the group are also invited to attend any of his 18 upcoming town hall meetings.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.