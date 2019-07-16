Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon

Chance — whose name sounds a lot like Chicago's own Chance the Rapper — looked pretty calm as Robb pulled him out of a big plastic tub, and he didn't squirm as he settled into Robb's grip. Robb moved around a bit so all the photographers from pretty much every newspaper and television news show snapped pictures — Chance couldn't do any snapping of his own thanks to what looked like a thick rubber band or electrical tape holding his jaw shut tight.