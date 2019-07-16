Lake Crystal Police warns of car break-ins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Lake Crystal warn of a string of car break-ins.
The Lake Crystal Police Department has taken multiple people of cars being tampered with.
The city says some people have had property stolen from inside their vehicles, mostly on the southern side of town.
South Hunt, South Lincoln and West Bert Streets, and Anna Avenue are all reported incident locations.
Residents are reminded to lock and secure cars, homes and garages overnight.
If you have any information about the incidents, contact the Lake Crystal Police Department.
