Le Sueur County places moratorium on solar gardens and solar farms

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur County has now put a moratorium, or a temporary suspension, on solar gardens and farms.
These generate power for public consumption.
The moratorium comes after a large uptick in applications.
Projects were transitioning closer to city limits and residential properties.
Applications can no longer be accepted so Planning and Zoning can work on new ordinances.
“Separation distances from residential properties is one thing that people are very concerned about. They don’t want to have these panels 50 feet from their house, and by taking this time, we can actually work on an ordinance instead of pushing something through really quick," said Le Sueur County Planning and Zoning Administrator Joshua Mankowski.
The moratorium lasts for a year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.