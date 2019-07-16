Local photographer turns potholes into art

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Potholes are an annoyance Minnesotans face every summer.
But one Mankato photographer is turning the nuisance into art.
Photographer Shawn Weigel is the mastermind behind the Mankato Summer Pothole Series, a photo collection that’s been shared more than 1,500 times on Facebook.
Weigel says he took one pothole photo as a joke outside Burger King on Riverfront Drive, and after receiving a lot of positive feedback, decided to turn the photo into a series.
He says he has a new series in the works, which will debut on July 31, and will also be centered around Mankato businesses. But before then, he says to expect a few more pothole shots.
