Local photographer turns potholes into art

Local photographer turns potholes into art
By Lauren Andrego | July 16, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 2:42 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Potholes are an annoyance Minnesotans face every summer.

But one Mankato photographer is turning the nuisance into art.

Photographer Shawn Weigel is the mastermind behind the Mankato Summer Pothole Series, a photo collection that’s been shared more than 1,500 times on Facebook.

Weigel says he took one pothole photo as a joke outside Burger King on Riverfront Drive, and after receiving a lot of positive feedback, decided to turn the photo into a series.

He says he has a new series in the works, which will debut on July 31, and will also be centered around Mankato businesses. But before then, he says to expect a few more pothole shots.

If you’d like to see more of Weigel’s work, visit his Facebook page or website.

Mankato Pothole Summer Tour 2019 . We're going to need a Bigger boat!

Posted by 38th Street Photography on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.