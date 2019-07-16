Man allegedly flees state while facing child molestation charges in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities request a warrant for a Vernon Center man facing criminal sexual conduct charges involving a child.
Authorities say 41-year-old Ronald Robello may have fled the state to California.
He is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl at her family farm in Blue Earth County.
According to court documents, Robello had been living on the farm from late March until late May when the incident was reported.
The girl says Robello approached her while playing when the alleged assaults happened.
Robello faces four felony criminal sex conduct charges in Blue Earth County, including one in the first-degree, two in the second and one in the fourth.
