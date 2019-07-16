Metro beaches closed due to E. coli testing

TWIN CITIES, Minn. (KEYC) - Five beaches in the metro are still closed as crews tested area lakes for E. coli this morning.
Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach on Bde Make Ska, Lake Hiawatha Beach in Minneapolis, Excelsior Beach in Lake Minnetonka and McCarron Beach in Roseville are being tested every Monday until Labor Day, along with the rest of the beaches in the county.
“Typically we do see a correlation with heavy rainfall with a lot of E. coli indicators. A little bit of a higher sampling,” said Zamzam Abdirahman from the Hennepin County Public Health Department.
The testing is performed at a lab in New Ulm.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.