Minnesota Lake Fire destroys safety SASCS equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A fire in Minnesota Lake destroys equipment used for local occupational safety and health training.
The owner of Safety and Security Consultation Specialists Jack Volz, says he noticed his shed catch fire just before 10 last night.
The building houses some of their larger training props, like a grain bin simulator and digital driving simulator.
Volz says luckily, a majority of their training props were out with instructors at the time of the fire.
He says a lot of the smaller props and the Digital Driving Simulator, worth around $100,000 were completely destroyed.
Over 10 agencies responded to the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
