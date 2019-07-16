MN Pork Producers urges congress to approve US-Mexico-Canada trade deal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Donald Trump signed a trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada late last year. But Congress still needs to give it a stamp of approval.
Members of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association were in Washington Tuesday to meet with lawmakers.
They are urging them to support the trade deal because they want a good working relationship with Canada and Mexico, which could increase the number of pork exports.
“I think it’s too important to Minnesota to rural Minnesota especially, as we’re going through a really soft farm economy. Anything we can have to build momentum towards exports helps with that. Brings more dollars in to rural communities, and we think that’s really important,” said Dave Preisler with the Minnesota Pork Producers.
The group stopped by Congressman Jim Hagedorn's office during their trip, though he is one lawmaker they won't need to convince.
“Expanding our markets, making sure we have high wage jobs and creating more economic growth it’s a win win win and I certainly support it whole heartedly,” said congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota’s first congressional district.
Hagedorn says he's been encouraging his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support the trade agreement.
According to the state Agriculture Department, Pork is one of Minnesota’s top agriculture exports and Mexico and Canada are some of the top customers.
