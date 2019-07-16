More sexual assault cases are being reported at college campuses across Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More sexual assault cases are being reported at college campuses across the state.
Data released from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education shows that there were 416 cases of sexual assault reported on college campuses across the state in 2018.
That number rose nearly two dozen over the previous year.
One-hundred and eighty-six of those were investigated, with 66 being reported to local law enforcement.
Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter had the fourth most sexual assaults reported on campus with 23.
Eighteen sexual assault incidents were reported on the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus.
When it comes to preventing assaults, Gustavus offers several resources to students on campus.
First-year students receive online training before they come to campus.
Resources at Gustavus also include confidential resources including health services and community resources such as the Saint Peter Police Department.
More resources at Gustavus are available here.
Dawson encourages students who have been impacted by sexual assault to come forward and report.
Similar resources like the online class and other educational programming are also available on Minnesota State University, Mankato’s campus.
Students can also report in multiple ways.
“Students can report to our university security for example, and so that information is listed. People can make complaints directly to our office as well,” said Minnesota State University, Mankato Equal Opportunity and Title IX Director Linda Alvarez.
Dawson also emphasized the importance of bystander prevention.
“We want our students to know that there are resources out there and that we do good prevention work to talk to them about how we can prevent this from happening in the future," Dawson said.
