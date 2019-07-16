MSU Mankato commemorating 50 year anniversary of Apollo 11

To commemorate the exact date that astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon, Minnesota State Mankato’s College of Science, Engineering & Technology will host a family community event Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Ostrander Auditorium (located in Centennial Student Union). Activities include kids crafts, prizes and original moon landing video footage. There will also be information tables on STEM programs offered at Minnesota State Mankato and a short talk by Michael Rutkowski, assistant professor of astronomy at the University.