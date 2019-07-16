MSU Mankato commemorating 50 year anniversary of Apollo 11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Dr. Michael Rutkowski with MSU Mankato’s Dept. of Physics and Astronomy joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk abou how MSU is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11.
Student Activities at Minnesota State Mankato is hosting a showing of “Apollo 13” (rated PG) at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18 on an outdoor screen in the University’s amphitheatre, located between the Centennial Student Union and Memorial Library. Free parking is available in Gold Lot 4a.
To commemorate the exact date that astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon, Minnesota State Mankato’s College of Science, Engineering & Technology will host a family community event Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Ostrander Auditorium (located in Centennial Student Union). Activities include kids crafts, prizes and original moon landing video footage. There will also be information tables on STEM programs offered at Minnesota State Mankato and a short talk by Michael Rutkowski, assistant professor of astronomy at the University.
