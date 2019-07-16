Sen. Klobuchar releases 100 day plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar says she’s pacing herself for the “marathon” in the 2020 race for the oval office. And Tuesday morning, at a press conference in Washington, she detailed her “100 day plan” to get there.
Klobuchar’s agenda includes a mixture of executive actions and legislation. At Tuesday’s conference, the presidential candidate focused on a few of her priorities, such as her goal to re-enter the U.S into the Paris Climate Agreement, her plan to combat climate change, and ideas to jump-start immigration reform.
And, like many other democratic candidates, Klobuchar says she intends to reverse many actions taken by President Trump, including some of the decisions he’s made at the border.
“I think immediately you can start allowing asylum in the countries themselves. That was a partial policy the Obama administration had that the Trump administration reversed. I think that would be helpful, I also think that you have to we have a bill in the senate that puts standards in place and you just simply allow these asylum cases to be processed,” said Klobuchar.
Sen. Klobuchar faces nearly two dozen other candidates in the Democratic Presidential Primary.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.