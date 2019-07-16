Straw fire in Mapleton extinguished by Mapleton, Good Thunder Fire Departments

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A minor fire at a Mapleton business today required two fire departments due to the heat.
Mapleton's Fire Department needed help from Good Thunder's fire crew to help extinguish a straw fire at Ero-Guard on Mapleton's south side.
Mapleton's fire chief said a pile of waste straw was being loaded for disposal when it caught fire.
No cause has been determined yet, but he said it's possible the loader struck a transformer, causing a spark.
The pile of straw had to be pulled apart by hand to make sure it was extinguished, which is why Mapleton needed an extra hand.
There were no injuries reported.
The chief added that Benning Brothers Construction of Mapleton lent heavy equipment to make the battle easier.
