Suspect arrested in connection with Cemstone theft and damage

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 48863 221st Avenue in Elysian on July 1st.
Trevor Ryan Haack, 33, was arrested at the residence and taken into custody at the Le Sueur County Jail.
Sibley County filed felony first degree property damage and misdemeanor theft charges against Haack in connection with the theft and proprty damage that occured at the Cemstone Co. Mining site in Sibley County on June 10th.
Cemstone Co. suffered approximately $15,000 to $17,000 in damage and loss.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.