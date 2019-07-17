Albert Lea man accused of entering former workplace with shotgun

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 37-year-old man is arrested in Albert Lea after police say he entered his former workplace armed with a shotgun.
Authorities responded just before 1 Tuesday afternoon to 505 Front Street West on a concern of terroristic threats. The person reporting the incident told police Phillip Martinez was fired that morning. They said Martinez entered the premises with a shotgun intending to threaten a supervisor.
The man left the scene before police arrived. Authorities say no employees were injured.
Officers located Martinez at his home in Albert Lea a short time later. He was arrested without incident.
