DEED: Minnesota businesses expect stable 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An annual survey shows Minnesota Businesses expect stable conditions in 2020.
According to the joint survey by Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis, 86-percent of businesses in Minnesota expect sales revenue to increase or remain stable next year.
There is a concern though about labor growth, with 79%predicting stability, only 8% think labor availability will grow in 2020.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says certain industries reporting stability is a good sign for Minnesota’s economy.
