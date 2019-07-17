Ex-officer who fatally shot 911 caller appeals convictions

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor walks to court in Minneapolis. Noor, sentenced to more than 12 years in June for fatally shooting a woman who called 911 to report a possible crime, has been moved to a prison outside of Minnesota, but the location is not public. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, File) (Source: Leila Navidi)