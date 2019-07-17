Jury convicts boy who pointed gun at teacher, pulled trigger

During her opening statement Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton describes how a student walked into a classroom at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge in August 2018 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun, during the first day of testimony, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa. He allegedly pointed the gun at a teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but the safety was engaged and the gun didn't fire. The teacher took the gun from the boy. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP) (Source: Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times)