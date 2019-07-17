Jury convicts boy who pointed gun at teacher, pulled trigger

During her opening statement Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton describes how a student walked into a classroom at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge in August 2018 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun, during the first day of testimony, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa. He allegedly pointed the gun at a teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but the safety was engaged and the gun didn't fire. The teacher took the gun from the boy.
By KEYC Online Staff | July 17, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 5:50 PM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 13-year-old eastern Iowa student has been found guilty on three charges after he pointed a gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger, but the jury declined to convict him of attempted murder.

The Quad-City Times reports jurors in Davenport convicted the boy Wednesday of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury. Jury deliberations began Tuesday.

Bruce Schwarz, Eldridge police officer and school resource officer in the North Scott School District talks about examining the loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun when he arrived at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge Aug. 31, 2018, during the first day of testimony Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa.
Bruce Schwarz, Eldridge police officer and school resource officer in the North Scott School District talks about examining the loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun when he arrived at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge Aug. 31, 2018, during the first day of testimony Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa. A student is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP) (Source: Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times/Quad City Times)

Prosecutors say the boy pointed a loaded .22-caliber handgun at a teacher in a North Scott Junior High School classroom in Eldridge on Aug. 31. It didn’t fire when he pulled the trigger because the safety was engaged. The teacher and a guidance counselor grabbed the gun from him.

The boy, who was 12 at the time, was tried as a youthful offender in adult court and charged with attempted murder and weapons crimes.

