Local kids get creative at Camp Invention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local opportunity for kids to get creative and think outside the box resides at Camp Invention.
A little different than most camps, Camp Invention allows children to solve problems related to science, technology, engineering and math with creativity and innovation.
Different stations are set up for kids to work with programming bots, research adventures or even managing their own farm.
“I’ve been doing Camp Invention since I’ve been in Kindergarten so that is 11 years now doing this camp," Camp Leader Lukas Lennartson said. "I’ve always really liked science and STEM so this camp has been the perfect nourishment of that,” he added.
The last day of camp allows campers to show off all of their inventions to their parents.
