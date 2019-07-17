Make-A-Wish makes dreams come true for local 7-year-old boy

Lake Crystal, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a collective community effort to ensure seven year old Gabe Wargelin’s wishes, indeed came true for his day.
"Gabe's a guy that loves the outdoors – he takes much after his father. So when it comes to him being in nature, that is his happy place," mother Becky Wargelin said.
And what better way to make it possible for him to go out and do what he loves than with a 2019 Salem Cruise Light Bunk House Travel Trailer.
At 9 months old, Gabe was diagnosed with epilepsy.
His type of epilepsy is harder to treat, making his seizures long–lasting and very critical.
With his sensitivity to potential seizures, going outdoors for fun, becomes vastly difficult.
“He is sensitive to the heat and he also has low stamina where he needs to take frequent naps throughout the day,” Becky said.
Now, with this camper, Gabe and his family can explore the outdoors – where his mother says he is most gleeful.
And the actions of the community coming together for Gabe's day were also special.
Make–A–Wish wish granters took action and the camper was generously donated by owner of the Kroeubetz Lakeside Campers, Kimberly Kroeubetz.
Kroeubetz then reached out to vendors and the generosity flourished with nearly 50 donations.
“The donations we have been absolutely incredible. A lot of the vendors that we contacted – you know to call somebody and they have to get approval and go height up and so many people were like, just consider us a yes and if my company doesn’t cover it – I’m going to cover it personally,” Ashley Kroeubetz said.
It all came together with a big celebration at the camper dealership and Gabe’s reaction made all the effort worth it.
