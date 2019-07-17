Mankato Area Pickleball Association seeks sales tax funding for new courts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Pickleball Association is seeking sales tax funding from the city of Mankato to build an additional facility that would hold six new courts.
The association asked the city for an estimated cost, which is between $350,000 to $500,000.
They want to build six courts near their current facility at Tourtellotte Park.
The association said they want to help with those costs if they can.
“Because we have way too many people. We had 55 people here this morning playing pickelball. It’s like that just about every morning during the week, and we can only accommodate 24 at a time," said association president John Sandry.
Sandry said the association currently has 175 paid members.
The city started a feasibility study for Tourtellotte Park, which includes the facility and Tourtellotte Pool.
