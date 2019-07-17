Mankato nationally recognized for high water quality

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato's water quality gets some high praise from a national organization.
The American Water Works Association has awarded the city with a 2019 Exemplary Source Water Protection Award.
The award is given to cities in North America who have "developed and are implementing exemplary source water protection programs."
Minnesota’s Department of Health says Mankato has a robust source water protection program and is proactive in its approach to maintaining high water quality
