Mankato Township road washed out due to rainy season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents of four households in Mankato Township are driving a bit further to detour around two washouts on township road 199th Street just east of where it meets 589th Street.
The area is south of Mankato and adjacent to the Le Sueur River.
Part of the road had washed out earlier this spring following the snow melt and a second complete washout occurred after Monday and Tuesday's rainfall.
"The river keeps winding in there," said township official Ed Pankratz.
The township, he added, has not spent much money on the issue this year because Blue Earth County is planning to put in a new bridge on highway 41 which will change the road alignment to the south. “That will help,” Pankratz said, because rebuilding the road as-is would cost huge amounts of money.
