Moondogs begin second half of season with 7-5 record

“I think we’ve been swinging the bats a lot more like we’re capable of, I think one through nine in the line–up every night, even with 14 different guys that we can throw out there, we have depth no matter what line–up it is that we throw out there and guys are just swinging bats like they’re capable of and we’re scoring more runs, allows our pitchers to attack the zone a little bit more,” Matt Wollenzin, Moondogs Head Coach, said.