Moondogs begin second half of season with 7-5 record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Moondogs recetly finished off the first half of their season in the Great Plains West Division with a record of 15 and 21.
Mankato now sits third in the division for the second half of the season with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses.
We had a chance to catch up with the head coach of the Moondogs in order to get some insight on how the team has been improving as of late.
“I think we’ve been swinging the bats a lot more like we’re capable of, I think one through nine in the line–up every night, even with 14 different guys that we can throw out there, we have depth no matter what line–up it is that we throw out there and guys are just swinging bats like they’re capable of and we’re scoring more runs, allows our pitchers to attack the zone a little bit more,” Matt Wollenzin, Moondogs Head Coach, said.
With the hectic schedule of 72 games in 75 days the coaching staff does their best to make sure the players are always in the best spot mentally and physically when they are out on the field.
“I mean we try to mix guys in and out and try to communicate with the guys when they’re going to get a day off just so they can feel refreshed every single day because it is a long season, they’ve played a lot of baseball in their lives but unless they’ve been in this league prior to this year, they’ve never really gone through a schedule like this,” Wollenzin said.
The Moondogs will try to keep up their momentum as they finish out their final 24 games of the 2019 season.
