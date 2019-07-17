MSU football ranked high in preseason poll

“Well I just want us to be able to handle adversity, when you’re expected to do so much and you have so many people that are so experienced and have been through a lot of different things, you can’t have a been there, done that attitude when you approach it, when you do that you’re going to find yourself in a lot of vicarious situations that you don’t want to be in and try to battle your way back to win football games, much like we did against Augustana and Winona last year, so this year we have both those teams at home, those were two rough road games for us and University of Minnesota, Duluth is ranked tenth in the nation right now in that poll that you had talked about earlier and their coming to Blakeslee too for homecoming so we’ve got quite an on slot of very talented teams coming to the Blake and it’s going to be one heck of a season,” said Hoffner.