New attractions to discover at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -There will be plenty of new attractions to take in at the Great Minnesota Get Together this year.
One of those is the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk. The 24-foot-tall art installation celebrates Minnesota agriculture. Giant LED screens will show fun facts about corn and farming, food and the fair.
You’ll also be able to explore “Angry Birds Universe: The Exhibition” in the new North End Event Center, celebrating the popular game.
In the Eco Experience, there will be a 18,000-pound block of ice that will melt away during the course of the State Fair, to highlight the effects of climate change.
Also, the fair will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Giant Slide. You can stop by for a selfie and there will be limited-edition commemorative T-shirts and hats for sale.
For a full list of new attractions, click here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.