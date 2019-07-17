5 new lawsuits filed in fatal Minnehaha school explosion

The plaintiffs are Minnehaha Academy employees who say CenterPoint Energy and Master Mechanical knew their work was ``hazardous and abnormally dangerous'' but ``failed to inspect and close shut-off valves'' upstream from a gas meter. The plaintiffs include the school’s president who says she suffered a traumatic brain injury, the school’s soccer coach who lost a leg and three other employees who say they suffered concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the August 2017 explosion .